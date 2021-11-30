New Haven app allows residents to report issues

The city of New Haven and SeeClickFix have partnered to announce a new platform that will allow residents to report issues and request service.

The city has implemented the 311 program to improve quality of life and encourage more civic participation.

With the free SeeClickFix mobile app and web tool, members of the community will be able to provide staff with pictures, videos, specific descriptions, and more valuable information needed to work efficiently. In addition, the SeeClickFix platform will provide the city's administration with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution.

The SeeClickFix mobile app is available to download for Android and iPhone. Once the app is downloaded, people can report issues by searching for New Haven, Indiana.