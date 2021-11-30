Parkview relocates clinic for vaccines

With rising worldwide concern about the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, Parkview Health announced Monday has relocated its vaccine clinic.

The move is coming as state health officials said COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to spike during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and national health officials urged vaccination and booster shots to fight the new variant.

Parkview's clinic relocated Monday to Building C at 3718 New Vision Drive on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus. The clinic had been operating at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

Clinic hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic can provide first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. A Pfizer booster is acceptable regardless of what brand was used for the original vaccination.

Indiana hospitals had more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients admitted as of Monday, an increase of more than 170 or about 10%, from Nov. 23, according to the state health department. Indiana saw a 66% increase in such hospitalizations the past three weeks, even before the omicron variant was identified.

The state reported 2,960 new cases and two new deaths Monday, bringing the state's totals to 1,097,128 cases and 16,853 confirmed deaths plus 585 based on symptoms in patients without a positive test.

Another 269 Allen County residents were reported as having tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 65,839 cases. No new deaths were reported. The county's total stands at 863 deaths.

The Republican-dominated state Legislature had been scheduled to meet Monday for votes on a proposal that included administrative actions which Gov. Eric Holcomb had said would enable him to allow the state's public health emergency that he first issued in March 2020 to expire Wednesday.

But those votes were called off by legislative leaders following objections from medical and business groups over provisions forcing broad exemptions from workplace vaccination requirements.

Health experts said such actions would hurt attempts to improve Indiana's lagging vaccination rate that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks 11th lowest in the country at 50.5%.

Booster shots are recommended for all adults 18 and older six months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after their single Johnson & Johnson shot. The Parkview vaccination location is focused on vaccinating individuals age 12 and older.

For individuals ages 5-11, Parkview has partnered with Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road.

To make an appointment for the Parkview Health vaccine clinic, go to ourshot. in.gov or call 260-266-0778 or (toll free) 1-877-651-0748. Walk-ins will also be accepted, depending on demand.

For information or to make an appointment at Super Shot, call 260-424-7468 or go to supershot.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

