Leo-Cedarville to celebrate improvements

A ribbon-cutting in downtown Leo-Cedarville on Thursday will celebrate several projects completed this year.

• A $1,247,000 streetscape improvement project along two blocks of Center Street (Indiana 1) from Hosler Road to Walnut Street received $750,000 from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs through the Indiana Regional Stellar Communities Program with remaining funds from the town of Leo-Cedarville.

• The Wayne and Main Street Improvement Project, which intersects with the streetscape improvement area, is a $518,591 project that received $389,018 from the Indiana Department of Transportation Community Crossings Program which was matched by the town.

• The Pride of Leo mural was installed at the northwest corner of the intersection of Center and Main streets at a cost of about $10,000, which received funding assistance from the Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The town of Leo-Cedarville and the Leo-Cedarville Foundation also facilitated and financially supported the Pride of Leo mural.

The town of Leo-Cedarville, NewAllen Alliance, and the Leo-Cedarville Foundation will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Center and Main streets.

“I believe it appropriate that we pause to remember that many individuals cooperatively have given sacrificially of their time and talent that led to building out the outstanding area that now lies within a portion Leo-Cedarville's downtown business district,” Leo-Cedarville Town Council President John Eastes said in a statement.

The development team for this effort included Leo-Cedarville's town manager, Engineering Resources, Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council, Sturtz Public Management Group, AH Public Spaces, API Construction, Wayne Asphalt, and artist Tim Parsley, according to a news release.