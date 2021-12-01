New Haven makes Fire/EMS change

The New Haven-Adams Township Fire/EMS governing board will soon be no more.

The board unanimously voted to abolish itself as of Jan. 1 as part of the formation of the East Central Fire/EMS Protection Territory. The members also unanimously voted to spend more than $500,000 on new equipment.

The new East Central agency will provide fire and emergency medical services in New Haven and Woodburn and unincorporated portions of Adams, Jefferson, Milan and Maumee townships. East Central will formulate its own board made up of representatives from the areas served.

As part of a special meeting Nov. 24 with the New Haven Board of Works, the existing fire and emergency medical services governing body voted to buy and equip an additional ambulance and buy new equipment for the dispatch center.

The ambulance, a demonstrator model from Crossroads Ambulance Sales & Service in Middlebury, costs $268,291. A request to buy additional equipment to cost no more than $60,000 also was approved.

The board also voted to spend $182,032 to update dispatch center consoles after New Haven Fire Chief Joshua Hale said the equipment was urgently needed.

“This is extremely important to the fire department,” he said. “We had a recent tornado-like event and we had two fire departments in town that were not able to speak with dispatch because of the channels we were operating on.”

Hale said the city has had a good record with demonstrator ambulances and at a lower cost.

The process of aligning the area's fire and emergency medical services has been going on for some time, spurred by fire departments in rural areas that have been having greater difficulty finding volunteers. The new district has been accepting applications for several positions.

Republican Mayor Steve McMichael said the board was not disbanded because of job performance.

“New Haven-Adams Township has done amazing work in the last 30 years,” he said. “It was well ahead of its time when it was set up and provided service well beyond some of our neighbors.”

Hale agreed, saying “lots of lives have been saved (and) lots of great things have happened” with the fire and emergency departments.

Hale added he believed the East Central board would be responsive to needs of New Haven and Adams Township residents.

“It's a great day,” said board member Terry Werling, who is also a New Haven council member and former mayor.

