Fort Wayne/Allen County

Lutheran survey begins

Lutheran Hospital is seeking input from Allen County residents through a brief online survey.

The health care provider is conducting a Community Health Needs Assessment survey to gather information on local issues, how those issues affect the community's overall health and how to address concerns. The survey is open through Dec. 21 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HZ56ZL8. Responses are confidential.

Clinic earns designation

Alliance Health Centers, a nonprofit health clinic, has been designated a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike by the Health Resources & Services Administration, Parkview Health officials announced Wednesday.

The designation, which became effective Wednesday, also marks one year since the clinic opened and expanded access to care for medically underserved residents in southeast Fort Wayne.

With the designation, the clinic will be eligible to receive enhanced reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid. It will also be eligible to buy discounted prescriptions and help with provider recruitment and retention The clinic is in the 46806 ZIP code, a federally designated health professional shortage area.

Make-A-Wish opens shop

The Northeast Indiana Make-A-Wish Council said it will host a Holiday Pop-Up Gift Shop at Jefferson Pointe to benefit critically ill children this holiday season.

The pop-up shop will be in the space next to Bath & Body Works. The shop, which will feature affordable home décor items, will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Dec. 9 and 11, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12.

A news release said all proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish, which grants life-changing wishes to critically ill children.

Northeast Indiana currently has 87 children waiting for wishes to be granted. Wishes granted have included trips, shopping sprees, play sets and electronics.

Those who are not able to visit the shop can donate at www.oki.wish.org/popup.

Bus fare free Saturdays

Citilink's everyday free fares that began in June ended Tuesday, so the city bus system began charging riders again.

But on Saturdays this month, starting this weekend and Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, Citilink said it will not collect fares in recognition of the holiday season and Days of Holly Shopping. That promotion is tied to the Downtown Improvement District encouraging shoppers to patronize local businesses.

Fares will be free on all services, including fixed route buses, Flexlink, MedLink and Access service, Citilink's Wednesday news release said.

Riders must follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Vehicles and facilities are frequently cleaned and sanitized.

Toys for Tots gets $12,000

Toys for Tots will receive a $12,000 check from the Allen County Sheriff's Department today.

The money was acquired through a fundraiser where deputies can pay $20 a month to forgo shaving their facial hair during November and December.

This is the first year the department has participated in a no-shave fundraiser.

More than 9,500 toys were collected last year at the Fort Wayne chapter of Toys for Tots and distributed to 2,659 children in Allen, Steuben and DeKalb counties, according to the organization's website.

River levels to be lowered

Fort Wayne City Utilities will make annual adjustments this week to lower river levels by raising the gate at the Hosey Dam in preparation for winter.

The annual lowering allows crews to expect and make any repairs needed to the river outfalls. The river levels will stay at winter pool levels through mid-April, city officials said Wednesday.

