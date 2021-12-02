County virus cases highest in year

Allen County on Wednesday reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day in more than a year – just as concerns about the newly documented omicron variant also are rising.

The Allen County Department of Health reported 480 residents had tested positive. The last time the county saw more was Nov. 17, 2020, when 489 new cases were reported. The record for daily new cases – 608 – was on Nov. 13, 2020.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, health commissioner, said the number of new cases likely reflects delay in reporting leading up to and during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Some people were getting tested before embarking on travel or family visits.

“However, we appear to be in the midst of a surge, and our average daily case counts now are higher than the peak of the delta (variant) surge in September,” he said.

Most cases in Allen County are ages 20 to 29, followed by ages 30 to 39, Sutter said.

The county also is in the midst of a region experiencing enough cases to place it in the red, or most serious, category for virus spread.

According to a state health department map tracking cases, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash and Whitley counties are in red, as they were last week. Since last week, the number of red counties statewide increased from 11 to 18.

Only seven counties are in yellow, the second-least serious category, and none are in blue, the least serious. The rest are in orange, the second-most serious category.

Allen County remains in the upper tier of the orange, along with Huntington, Kosciusko and Wells counties. Adams County is in the lower tier.

Allen County's seven-day positivity rate, the number of positive cases compared to the number tests given, stands at 14.03%, less than a percentage point under the 15% level that would turn the county red.

The county already has more than the number of weekly cases per 100,000 people to qualify for that color.

A county qualifies for the red category depending on those two measurements.

Sutter said there's little information on the omicron variant reported found in California on Wednesday. The variant was initially documented in South Africa, where cases may have existed at the end of October.

“We have very limited information so far about this variant, but the fact that it seems to be replacing the delta variant in parts of Africa is concerning,” Sutter said.

“As we wait to get more information, it makes sense that people continue to do what has been effective with all variants so far – mask, socially distance and get vaccinated.”

Allen County's total COVID-19 cases stand at 66,584 and total deaths at 876. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

The county has had 2,351 new cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 24.

Statewide, 6,164 new cases and 63 new deaths were reported Wednesday. Indiana has had 1,107,189 cases and 17,033 confirmed deaths, plus 588 deaths based on symptoms in patients without a positive test.

Indiana's positivity rate Wednesday stood at 12.3%, and the number of available intensive care unit beds dropped to 20.75%, state health department statistics show. Northeast Indiana had 23% of such beds available Wednesday.

