THOMPSON ROAD

Closed between Marion Center and Emanuel roads, Monday through Dec. 17.

ABOITE CENTER ROAD

Closed between Eggeman and West Hamilton roads, 8 a.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

ROWE ROAD

Closed between Hoffman and Monroeville roads through Dec. 10.

BASS ROAD

Closed between Kroemer and Thomas roads through Dec. 10.