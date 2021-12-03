Electric Works on schedule

A tour this morning for members of the media and others showed Electric Works is, indeed, working.

The former General Electric campus along the west side of Broadway just south of downtown swarmed with workers in hard hats and green or orange safety vests

Concrete was being pumped from a truck into one building opening to finish a floor, materials-moving machinery crisscrossed the site and a construction elevator whisked visitors to the 5th floor of Building 26, future offices of Do it Best.

Perhaps most noticeable among the changes were the big new windows installed in that building and the new skylights in Building 31, which will become Fort Wayne Community Schools' AMP Lab.

The hands-on high school stressing STEAM education in science, technology, engineering, art and math is scheduled to open at the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

Project officials said the work was on schedule.

"Every time I come out to the site now, I get goosebumps, thinking about what it is going to look like when we cut the ribbon next fall," said Kevan Biggs, a partner in developer RTM Ventures.

