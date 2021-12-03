YMCA Wellness Awards go to 8 firms

Eight local companies were recognized for their workplace wellness efforts as part of the YMCA's Workplace Wellness Awards.

The awards, which recognize employers who create healthier workplaces for employees, are based on the national YMCA's Community Healthy Living Index, which is an assessment of a workplace's physical environment, physical activity opportunities, health promotions, healthy eating options and company policies.

Each company was given an index score that marked its placement along the workplace wellness continuum.

The city of Columbia City, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Hylant, Micropulse Inc., Paul Davis of Northeast Indiana, Raytheon and The DeHayes Group were honored with the highest award, Platinum Level, for their comprehensive approach including a variety of on-site programs along with policies that supported the continuation of healthy lifestyles for its employees.

Design Collaborative was honored with the Gold Level for its wellness programs.

All eight companies were honored in the following categories: most innovative community-building program, Raytheon; most comprehensive strategic initiative, Hylant; spirit of the Y, Design Collaborative; most intentional strategic initiative, The DeHayes Group; most innovative habit change program, Fort Wayne Community Schools; most innovative healthy lifestyle programs, Paul Davis of Northeast Indiana; most wellness impact, Micropulse Inc.; most employee engagement, city of Columbia City.

For more information about the YMCA's workplace wellness awards and assessment tool or corporate wellness programs, contact the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne at hereforyou@fwymca.org or 422-6488.