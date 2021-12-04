Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette Pat Dumit, left, Maryann Spohn, and Pam Racine take a selfie Friday at the “Alpine Holiday” Showcase Exhibit at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory. Previous Next Saturday, December 04, 2021 1:00 am Alpine selfie KATIE FYFE | The Journal Gazette Alpine selfie Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories 3 people escape blaze on east side Airport asks for fly local pledges Former DCS worker faces charges Elder care providers seek state help SACS driver shortfall to worsen Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment