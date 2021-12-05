1 hurt after truck hits buggy; DWI alleged

A young female was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center on Friday afternoon after the buggy she was riding in was struck from behind by a Fulton County man.

Kevin Alan Swihart, 30, of Akron is incarcerated in Kosciusko County Jail, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

According to law enforcement officials, Swihart was driving while intoxicated when he rammed his 2010 Nissan Titan pickup into the back of a buggy being driven southbound by Wayne Hochstetler in the 9600 block of Indiana 19 North.

The collision caused “catastrophic damage to the buggy,” a news release said.

Swihart left the scene but was stopped later by police after receiving reports of a Nissan pickup being driven erratically in southern Kosciusko County, officials said.

Swihart was uninjured in the accident.

Hochstetler, 45, of Milford was treated at the scene and released.

The sheriff's department didn't disclose the name of the female juvenile traveling with Hochstetler. She was last reported to be in stable condition.

Charges have not yet been filed against Swihart.

Responding agencies were the Kosciusko County and Fulton County sheriff's offices; Akron, Claypool and Mentone police departments; Nappanee Fire and EMS; and Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance.