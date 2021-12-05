Fender-bender yields driver with life-threatening gunshot wounds

When police responded to a fender-bender a little after 3 p.m. today, they discovered the female driver was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers arrived at Eckart and Euclid streets at 3:09 p.m. and found a passenger car crashed into a parked pickup truck.

The driver, who was in life-threatening condition from her wounds, was taken to a hospital, where she remained in life-threatening condition. Her male passenger was unhurt.

"Initial information indicates the victim vehicle was at the intersection of Eckart and Reed (streets) when another vehicle opened fire on it for an unknown reason," a news release said.

Detectives were going door-to-door this afternoon, trying to find witnesses or video surveillance from nearby houses. They are also speaking with the male passenger and hope to speak to the female victim as soon as possible.

Crime scene technicians are looking for any physical evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” App.