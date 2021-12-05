Sunday, December 05, 2021 1:00 am
Grants
The Foellinger Foundation's board has approved more than $3.4 million in grants to support nonprofit organizations providing early childhood and family development services in Allen County.
The grants for operating support span one to three years.
• Turnstone $540,000
• Early Childhood Alliance $480,000
• Wellspring Interfaith Social Services $372,500
• Martin Luther King School $345,000
• Southeast Youth Council $270,000
• East Wayne Street Center $195,000
• Associated Churches $165,000
• Blue Jacket $165,000
• Community Transportation Network $120,000
• SCAN $120,000
• Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection $105,000
• NeighborLink $97,500
• Community Harvest Food Bank $90,000
• Volunteer Lawyer Program of Northeast Indiana $90,000
• Amani Family Services $60,000
• Fort Wayne Society of St. Vincent de Paul $51,000
• Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program $45,000
• Interfaith Hospitality Network $40,000
• The Learning Community $25,000
• Super Shot $20,000
• Cross Connections $10,000
• Redemption House Ministry $10,000
• Mental Health America in Allen County, Cedars Hope $7,500
