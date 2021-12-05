The Foellinger Foundation's board has approved more than $3.4 million in grants to support nonprofit organizations providing early childhood and family development services in Allen County.

The grants for operating support span one to three years.

• Turnstone $540,000

• Early Childhood Alliance $480,000

• Wellspring Interfaith Social Services $372,500

• Martin Luther King School $345,000

• Southeast Youth Council $270,000

• East Wayne Street Center $195,000

• Associated Churches $165,000

• Blue Jacket $165,000

• Community Transportation Network $120,000

• SCAN $120,000

• Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection $105,000

• NeighborLink $97,500

• Community Harvest Food Bank $90,000

• Volunteer Lawyer Program of Northeast Indiana $90,000

• Amani Family Services $60,000

• Fort Wayne Society of St. Vincent de Paul $51,000

• Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program $45,000

• Interfaith Hospitality Network $40,000

• The Learning Community $25,000

• Super Shot $20,000

• Cross Connections $10,000

• Redemption House Ministry $10,000

• Mental Health America in Allen County, Cedars Hope $7,500