Kids with cancer get treated to joyful time

Brooklynn Carrizales, 28, has four children under the age of 10. “It's a lot,” she says, even without one of them having cancer.

But one of her four, 6-year-old Malachi, has acute myeloid leukemia, also known as AML. “It's considered the hardest form of leukemia,” the Kimmell woman said Sunday afternoon. “But he's a fighter.”

You'd never guess that from the smiling little boy happily creating Christmas tree ornaments while wearing a reindeer-themed shirt like those worn by his siblings and complementary to one worn by his mom.

But that's one reason why the family likes to attend the Christmas party North Side High School students and staff have organized for the families of children with cancer for more than 40 years.

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana works with North Side to host the three-hour event. Those attending Sunday were Cancer Services clients.

Last year, the party was canceled because of COVID-19 and the threat it might pose to the youngsters with depressed immune systems. A virtual celebration featured North Side science teacher Dennis Fisher as Santa Claus reading “'Twas the Night Before Christmas,” but no in-person festivities.

This year, 20 families with about 50 children were back in the North Side cafeteria, said Mireya Monterroso, 17, a North Side senior who helped organize the event.

The families shared a pizza lunch, crafts, a raffle and a performance by high school singers. The gathering then moved to the domed school auditorium.

A North Side dance team took the stage to perform “New York, New York” in golden top hats and white tails. They capped the performance with a kick line worthy of budding Radio City Music Hall Rockettes.

Then came Santa and Mrs. Claus, in a red velvet gown to hold court, with gift-giving, list-reciting and pictures. And, yes, Mrs. Claus is really Fisher's wife, Amy, also a Fort Wayne Community Schools science teacher at Snider High School.

“We look forward to it every year,” Carrizales said. “Last year, he actually had a tantrum because of COVID when we couldn't come.”

“It means so much,” she continued. “It's more than just getting out – it's seeing other people like yourself and not feeling awkward.”

Malachi, diagnosed at 18 months, is now done with chemotherapy and considered in remission, his mom said. She gets help from the children's great-grandmother and great-grandfather, Kathy and Rick Moore of Ligonier.

“I'd be lost without her,” Carrizales said of Kathy Moore, who wore a “Tougher Than Cancer #Mighty Malachi” sweatshirt to the party.

Malachi, now in kindergarten at West Noble Primary School, still has special needs. Chief among them are that he can't drink liquids, including juice and water, without them being thickened first. Otherwise, he accidentally breathes the fluid into his lungs to the point where he can't breathe, Carrizales said.

The little boy also has been diagnosed with autism and developmental delays, partly because he missed a lot of days of school, according to his mother.

But when Santa comes by the family's table to greet Malachi and his sisters, Hailey, 7, and Aubrey, 9, and his little brother, Hezekiah, 3, Malachi seems appropriately awed.

“Haven't I seen you before?” Santa asks.

The little boy just nods.

He doesn't even tell Santa what he wants for Christmas – a Transformers toy known as an MP10 Optimus Prime Golden Lagoon Exclusive.

Exclusive? Indeed – the toy costs $250, his mother confides. Not only has she not been able to find it, but it's “way over” budget.

Why does Malachi want it so much?

“Because I don't have it,” he says.

