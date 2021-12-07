Fort Wayne/Allen County

Post office offers longer hours

The Northwood Post Office is extending hours during the holiday season.

The office, 6041 Stellhorn Road, will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 19, the U.S. Postal Service said Monday.

Pearl Harbor event at Coliseum

The Army Navy Union 57, Allen County Council of Veterans and Memorial Coliseum will host a Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony in the Coliseum's Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. today to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The public is welcome to attend and honor the men and women who died in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.

Guests should use entrance 4 off Parnell Avenue across from Casa Ristorante and Afdent. Guests should also enter the building through Memorial Hall at Veterans Plaza near the airplane.

