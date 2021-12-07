Rezone request decried at panel

Residents of neighboring housing additions shared with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission Monday their opposition to a proposed commercial development on Illinois Road.

Schoolhouse Lofts, located at 8010 Illinois Road, is planned as a three-building office park, including the old schoolhouse on the property. Owner Dennis Emley and his wife, Donna, lived in the schoolhouse before opening Emley Design Group in the space.

The additional two buildings will be designed to resemble the schoolhouse. Glenn Emley, the owner's attorney and brother, said the office park will be designed to blend in with the residential uses surrounding it.

Each of the two-story, 2,400-square-foot buildings will be designed to have a maximum of two tenants with one on each floor. The spaces will be designed for people to live and work in them, if they choose, Emley said.

The development is planned to have 18 parking spaces, as well as some open space.

Emley said the developers will be looking for professional businesses without a high level of foot traffic, such as insurance agents, financial advisers, marketing and communications professionals and lawyers.

Michelle Wood, senior planner with the Department of Planning Services, suggested that the owners look into making a written commitment with the restricted uses. The property currently has an allowance for Emley Design Group, but the current restrictions will be wiped out if the rezoning is approved, opening up the park for any type of commercial business.

Henry Mazzola, a nearby resident, said he opposes the plan because it will wedge the office park on less than one acre of land in between two developments – the Falls at Beaver Creek and Abbey Place. Both neighborhoods, he said, were designed to be “village-like communities isolated from commercial” uses.

“We think it will spoil the semi-rural look,” Mazzola said.

Schoolhouse Lofts would also be the view from the water feature that reflects the Falls at Beaver Creek's name.

Howard Fisette said the commercial development would change the view out of his living room window.

“I would be looking right at the back of one of these buildings,” he said.

Fisette also questioned if 18 spots would be enough for six tenants' homes and businesses.

More than 300 residents live in the two neighborhoods. Steve Mauldin, president of the Falls at Beaver Creek's homeowners association, said he didn't expect the small parcel between the two neighborhoods with a historic schoolhouse to be used commercially.

“I don't think any of our residents ever foresaw that that area would be changed in zoning,” he said. “I believe we all thought it was zoned residential.”

The Schoolhouse Lofts proposal will be discussed by the plan commission at its business meeting Dec. 13. The commission will also discuss requests for Ardmore Plaza, an industrial development, and a 10-townhome development on Getz Road, both of which did not garner public comments at Monday's meeting.

