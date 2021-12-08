Veteran gets Sagamore surprise

Badly wounded in Vietnam, Jim “Gunny” Zuber has spent the last 14 years volunteering to help heal other veterans at Shepherd’s House in Fort Wayne.

But, said the nonprofit’s co-founder Barb Cox, the 74-year-old also learned how to heal himself.

“He started volunteering literally four hours a week,” she said. “By the time I turned around, he was doing 60.”

During a holiday-themed party Wednesday afternoon at the transitional living shelter for homeless vets, Zuber was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash award by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The award is one of the highest honors the governor can bestow, given as “a personal tribute for service to the state or the governor,” its official description says.

“This place is so inspiring,” Holcomb said. “We need to pile the praise on Gunny, Jim, Jim Zuber. You could have just hung it up.”

Zuber, a Purple Heart recipient who now lives in Kendallville, said he got the nickname “Gunny” because in the U.S. Marine Corps in which he was a corporal, the term describes someone who is tough but fair.

He said his first job at Shepherd’s House was sitting down with vets and getting them to open up about their experiences and the weaknesses that were keeping them from moving forward – tough information for them to share.

It was a path he knew. Coming home from the war “was hard for anyone,” he said during the award presentation, mentioning he was “drinking a lot” at the time.

But his relationship with Barb Cox and her husband, Lonnie, got him turned around. “I love you guys,” he said.

Zuber, who has been married to wife Cheryl for 53 years, said he had no idea he would be getting the award.

“I only knew the governor was coming,” he said. “It was a real shock. I thought I’d start to cry, but I didn’t.”

Barb Cox said Zuber has served on the organization’s board and continues to handle finances and keep tabs on 38 security cameras at Shepherd’s House’s three facilities.

Shepherd’s House pulled out all the stops for the presentation, with a Christmas tree, twinkling lights and plentiful holiday decorations – and tables packed with hors d’oeuvres from chilled shrimp to hot cocktail meatballs and fancy sweets, including strawberry cannoli.

Cox said it was a fitting way to honor someone who always gave his all.

