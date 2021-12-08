Work completed on reconstructing Burns Boulevard

Fairfield Terrace neighborhood association residents and Fort Wayne Public Works officials marked the completion Tuesday of the Burns Boulevard reconstruction project.

The project cost about $1 million and involved reconstructing Burns Boulevard, which was a chip and seal street with a history of drainage issues, city officials said.

The new, upgraded street, which runs between Fairfield Avenue and Calhoun Street, has two 17.5-foot asphalt lanes with a 10-foot curbed center median. A 5-foot sidewalk was added to both sides of the street, along with new street lights. Trees were also planted in the center median, a news release said.

As part of the project, the roadway was lowered up to three feet in some areas to change the road profile to better accommodate drainage, and new drainage structures were added, city officials said.

“The Burns Boulevard project is a great example of local government partnering with residents in the Fairfield Terrace neighborhood to make a lasting and meaningful difference,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement.

“Our continued commitment to upgrading neighborhoods is critical as we work each day to be the best community possible. We're headed in the right direction with positive momentum and success as Fort Wayne continues to grow.”