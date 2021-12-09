Arts United seeking $9 million; will start fund drive

Arts United is seeking $9 million in public funding to help with an estimated $30 million renovation of its building on Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

At a news conference Thursday morning, City Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said he would introduce a bill next week to seek $3 million from the city's Legacy Fund for the project.

The fund was created by selling the city's electric utility to Indiana Michigan Power. The money is in a fund to be used for "transformational projects" within the city.

Arts United will also ask the Allen County commissioners for $3 million. Officials said they had already received a $3 million commitment from the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement board and plan to start a public fund drive.

At the news conference, Susan Mendenhall, president of Arts United, and other officials made the case for the arts as an economic driver.

Organization staff led a backstage tour of the building to demonstrate some of the shortcomings of the 50-year-old structure designed by famed architect Louis Kahn – including narrow corridors, numerous stairways and offices with no access to external light.

Dan Ross, Arts United's vice president for community development, said the proposal includes an addition with an elevator and an additional more family-friendly restroom.

