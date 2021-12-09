Half of Indiana counties turn red

Allen County has joined dozens of counties in a rapidly reddening map of COVID-19 spread in Indiana, state health statistics show.

Half – 46 – of Hoosier counties are now in red, the most serious status in the weekly prevalence map released Wednesday. All but three northern Indiana counties are now in red.

Red means the number of cases per 100,000 residents in the last week stood at 200 or more and at least 15% of tests for the virus came back positive. The weekly map is a lagging indicator, showing cases for the seven-day period through Dec. 6.

This week, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said he expected the county to move from orange to red.

Last week, the county remained in orange, the second-highest category, missing red only because the positivity rate stood at 14.03%.

This week, Allen County's positivity rate rose to 16.22%. The county had 653 cases per 100,000 residents, more than three times the 200 required for the red category.

Other northeast Indiana counties now in red are DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley. Adams County is in orange.

Statewide, the number of red counties more than doubled from 18 last week.

Sutter told The Journal Gazette “a significant surge” in COVID-19 cases is occurring. He said the new cases are believed caused by the delta virus variant rather than the new omicron variant first documented in South Africa.

Although the state is sampling to find the omicron variant, Sutter said, it has not been detected in Indiana to his knowledge.

“There is no data to suggest omicron is driving this current surge,” he said.

Omicron has been detected in 15 states, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although other COVID-19 surges have moved from south to north, this surge appears to be coming from the north to south, Sutter said.

As of Monday, Michigan had more active cases of COVID-19 than at any other point during the pandemic – about a week after a record in COVID-19 hospitalizations, news reports said, Some hospitals were overwhelmed and relying on help from the military.

Locally, hospitals “are gravely concerned” about the large number of COVID-19 patients being seen.

“District 3 has 370 patients admitted for COVID-19, higher than the previous delta spike,” Sutter said, referring to the state health district that includes Allen and other northeast Indiana counties.

“Some of these cases are infections after vaccination or previous infection. The majority of cases continue to be in the unvaccinated. The vast majority of hospital admissions and deaths are in the unvaccinated,” Sutter stressed.

Allen County reported 435 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday – the third highest number this year. No new deaths were reported, bringing the totals to 69,107 cases and 887 deaths.

Sutter said the move into red at this time won't carry any new restrictions. Any countywide move would need to be approved by the Allen County commissioners, he said, but he continues “to communicate with our elected officials and evaluate options.”

Indiana on Wednesday reported 5,315 new cases and 80 new deaths, bringing the totals to 1,140,151 cases and 17,310 confirmed deaths plus 599 deaths in patients based on symptoms but without a positive test.

The state's positivity rate Wednesday stood at 14.8%. About 20% of the state's intensive care unit beds were available Wednesday.

