Aboite housing projects opposed

Opponents of proposed back-to-back housing developments in Aboite Township made their concerns known to the Allen County Plan Commission during a public hearing Thursday.

The developments, Signal Ridge and Chestnut Creek, would bring 303 single-family homes to 186 acres west of the intersection of Bass and Scott roads.

The same Fort Wayne development company, New Venture Development Corp., represented by Ric Zehr, proposed the two developments.

Nearby residents, who noted the ground is low and wet, said they were concerned about more water being diverted from the projects into the area of Monte Vista Court, in another housing area south of the Chestnut Creek development.

They also objected to the cutting of trees on the Chestnut Creek property and said fire protection was unclear.

“I have spoken to almost everyone (in the neighborhood), and we are in opposition because we do not want to lose these trees,” said Adam Hand, who lives on Monte Vista Court.

Some residents have had flooded basements from drainage from the 108.6-acre property, and a ditch sometimes looks more like a river, residents said. They alleged the developer planned to clear-cut the property.

“We want to stop this drainage, not make it worse,” Hand said.

In response, Zehr said the previous landowner had logged the woods until recently.

“We are interested in keeping as many trees as possible,” he said.

He pointed out the two developments would have 11 wet detention areas plus a regulated drain and a ditch to deal with stormwater.

Zehr also promised to work with the Allen County surveyor's office to comply with rules that require avoidance of wetlands and don't allow increased water discharges when an area is developed.

One resident pointed out that one home in the area burned to the ground in June because the volunteer fire department in Arcola had trouble reaching it in time.

Another said it was unlikely the houses would bring the prospective sales prices because of nearby railroad tracks.

The houses in Chestnut Creek are expected to sell for between $300,000 and $1 million, Zehr said, pointing to what he called a shortage of available homes.

“We're clearly in a housing crisis here, especially here in Aboite Township.” he said.

Zehr also countered that replacing trees with homes would provide a better buffer for railroad noise.

The tracks form the border between both developments, to the north of Chestnut Creek and to the south of Signal Ridge.

Signal Ridge is proposed to have 153 homes selling for $250,000 and up, Zehr said. There are no wetlands on the property, he said.

No one opposed the Signal Ridge homes at the meeting. About a dozen residents opposed the Chestnut Creek project, either in person or letters to the Department of Planning Services.

A vote on both projects is scheduled for a business meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 30 of Citizens Square.

