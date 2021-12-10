ACPL to cut back amid local case surge

The Allen County Public Library is temporarily cutting back some of its services because of the local surge in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Monday, all library branches will have reduced business hours and all in-person programs will be canceled, the library announced Thursday.

The libraries will continue curbside deliveries at all locations and virtual programs for all ages and offer meeting and study rooms with reservations.

Telephone reference is available at all locations at 260-421-1200, and virtual reference is available via Ask@acpl.info. Library at Home will continue to provide service to homebound individuals and facilities where possible.

Masks are not required at Allen County libraries, but the proper wearing of a mask is highly recommended, the library said.

“We are enacting the Code Red protocols for two main reasons: to protect the health and well-being of library staff and patrons, and because we anticipate that our staffing levels will be impacted. When the area's positivity rates increase, we see the ripple effects of that. We are already experiencing an increase in the number of staff who are affected by COVID in some way and unable to report to work,” said Stephanny Smith, the library's director of community engagement.

“We will continue to follow the recommendations of health officials, monitor our staffing levels and adjust our protocols appropriately,” she added.

The changes will continue until two weeks after Allen County has returned to orange status. The library's announcement came a day after Allen and many other counties were shifted to red status by the Indiana Department of Health.

Red, the most serious designation, means the number of cases per 100,000 residents the past week was at 200 or more and at least 15% of tests for the virus came back positive.

The state Thursday reported 5,513 new confirmed cases and 41 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the totals to 1,145,633 confirmed cases and 17,351 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began. There have also been 603 deaths of patients who had COVID symptoms but no positive test results on record.

The state's seven-day positivity rate Thursday was 14.5%.

In Allen County, 347 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 69,454 cases. No new deaths were reported Thursday, so the county's death toll remained at 887.

In other COVID-19 developments, Indiana University Health said it sought the support of six-person National Guard teams for most of its 16 hospitals across the state because the strain on its “team members, nurses and providers has never been greater.”

The IU Health system, which has no hospitals in northeast Indiana, isn't alone as the number of COVID-19 patients in Indiana hospitals has more than doubled in the past month, with about 2,750 coronavirus patients as of Wednesday and about 30 people a day dying from the illness, according to state health department tracking.

That has contributed to the state's total hospitalized patient count reaching its highest-ever level by topping 11,500 this week, said Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association.

Indiana's total patient count is about 500 more than a year ago, when the state was in the midst of its worst COVID-19 surge and about 3,400 people were hospitalized with the disease. Tabor said the current surge might not peak for another month and that hospitals are also seeing more patients with other serious illnesses at a time when they also face a crunch of health care workers.

“We're viewing this as an extremely serious situation inside the walls of hospitals, but it's not just a COVID issue,” Tabor said. “What COVID is doing is kind of taking up the slack that's built into the system.”

The Indiana National Guard began offering six-person teams that include two medics and four support staffers to hospitals this year, with teams being dispatched in September to hospitals in Indianapolis, Evansville, Jeffersonville, Gary and Merrillville.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.