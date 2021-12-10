Arts United seeks public funds

Arts United is seeking $9 million in public funding to help with an estimated $30 million renovation of its building on Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

At a news conference Thursday morning, City Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said he will introduce a bill next week to seek $3 million from the city's Legacy Fund for the project.

The fund was created by selling the city's electric utility to Indiana Michigan Power. The money is to be used for “transformational projects” within the city.

Arts United officials will also ask the Allen County commissioners for $3 million toward the project. Officials received a $3 million commitment from the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement board in August.

A fund drive will begin after taxpayer money is lined up, officials said, calling the endeavor a “public-private partnership.”

At the news conference, Susan Mendenhall, president of Arts United, and others, including Mayor Tom Henry, made the case for the arts as an economic driver.

The arts contribute to quality of life, a priority for potential employers, Henry said.

When he talks with representatives of other communities, Henry said, “Most of those colleagues were stunned at how much we partner with the arts.”

Arts United staff member Miriam Morgan led a backstage tour of parts of Arts United Center rarely seen to demonstrate some of the shortcomings of the 50-year-old structure.

Designed by famed architect Louis Kahn, the building has some issues – including narrow corridors, numerous steep stairways, and offices and workshops with no access to external light.

Dan Ross, Arts United's vice president for community development, said the renovation proposal includes an addition with an elevator and a more family-friendly restroom. Also included are technological improvements required by 21st-century productions, he said.

Freistroffer said the expansion plan is supported by city officials, but he added he was unsure if the Allen County Council also would need to approve the contribution if the commissioners approved it. However, Freistroffer said he believed the money was available from already-appropriated funds.

Ross said construction could start as soon as next year with completion by 2023, if all goes as planned.

