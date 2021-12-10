Boosters offered to teens next week

The Allen County Department of Health will begin offering booster shots to residents 16 and 17 years old on Monday, the department’s website said Friday.

The federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the use of Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for people 16 and 17 on Thursday, provided they are at least six months beyond their second shot.

The two-shot Moderna and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been authorized only for adults. Those 16 and 17 have been authorized to get the two initial Pfizer shots since April.

The county health department’s vaccine clinic at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Appointments can be made at allencountyhealth.com, www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins may be accepted, depending on vaccine supplies. Proof of earlier vaccination and identification must be presented.

The clinics can give first and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine as well as boosters to eligible adults.

Boosters are now being recommended for those 16 and 17 because COVID-19 cases are rising among younger people, and preliminary evidence indicates the power of two shots appears to wane with time.

In addition, a CDC study released Friday found that more than half of 43 people with confirmed coronavirus cases from the new omicron variant were between ages 18 and 39.

An FDA panel rejected the use of boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds in September because of concerns about insufficient data on myocarditis in younger men. The inflammation of the heart muscle might be a side effect of the vaccine or part of COVID-19 infection, scientists said. The cases appeared mild, and patients recovered quickly.

Young people generally tend to have mild cases of COVID-19, but they might spread it to older people and other vulnerable populations, health experts say.

Federal statistics show more than 4.7 million 16- and 17-year-olds have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and about 3 million got their second shot at least six months ago.

Allen County is in the midst of a surge that this week lifted the county into the red category. Half of all Indiana counties gained the red classification.

Red is the state’s most serious category, indicating widespread transmission in the community. The surge, which is most prominent in northern Indiana, is believed caused by the delta variant.

Allen County reported an additional 319 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday to bring the total to 69,773. No new deaths added to the county’s 887.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,315 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 49 new deaths on Friday. The state has seen 1,150,899 total cases, 17,400 confirmed deaths and 614 more deaths in patients based on symptoms but without a positive test on record.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate stood at 14.4% Friday, while Allen County’s was 16.3%. The positivity rate is a measure of the number of tests that came back positive compared to all tests administered.

It’s unknown how many people are positive for COVID-19 but are never tested.

