Fort Wayne/Allen County

Rental assistance program to close

The city of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division on Thursday announced that the application process for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will close Sunday.

The program was established with federal funding to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by temporarily assisting with rent and utility bills. The city has committed all available program funding.

To date, more than 3,200 households have received $11.9 million through the program. Of that total, more than $4.4 million in overdue rent and almost $1.2 million in utility assistance was provided to Fort Wayne residents.

Community Development is requesting additional funds from the Treasury and hopes to reopen the ERAP application process if funding is received.

For updates, go online to www.fwcares.org or call 317-552-1463 to check on the status of existing applications.

Renters experiencing a housing or eviction crisis during the program closure can call Shirley Rork, eviction intervention program director, at 260-918-6662.

Lutheran light event Monday

Local organizations are teaming to bring holiday cheer to patients hospitalized during the Christmas season. Love Light, Shine Bright is an exchange of vehicle and flashlight beams between people inside their vehicles and patients inside Lutheran Children's Hospital.

“Being hospitalized during the holiday season is a challenge – especially for pediatric patients. Having community members interact with young patients from their parked vehicles reminds them they are loved and not forgotten during this time of year,” a news release said.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday. Community members are invited to drive past Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House on the Lutheran Hospital campus to see Santa and receive individually packaged snacks.

Vehicles will then be directed to designated parking areas outside Lutheran Children's Hospital/Lutheran Hospital for the light beam exchange. All participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight or use the flashlight feature on their mobile phones. All attendees must remain in their vehicles.

The light exchange is sponsored by Mission: Motherhood and Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House and Lutheran Children's Hospital.

Business pitches for southeast set

Project Activate SouthEast Fort Wayne, a new program designed to engage and empower entrepreneurs to locate their service-based businesses in the southeast quadrant, will hold its final pitch competition Saturday.

Sharon Tucker, PASE Fort Wayne program creator and city councilwoman, will welcome the program's five finalists, who will present their business concepts to judges from Bloomington-based Crossroads at The Mill. Crossroads is Indiana's largest annual business pitch competition.

The winning finalist will receive up to $150,000 in services to locate their business in southeast Fort Wayne.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grand Wayne Convention Center, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

Local VA receives $15,000 from Elks

The Indiana State Elks Organization has donated $15,000 to the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in Fort Wayne toward the care of homeless veterans.

– Journal Gazette