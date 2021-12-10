East Allen holiday shopping initiative begins

Small businesses in east Allen County might get a sales boost in coming weeks from a “Be Local Buy Local” campaign.

The NewAllen Alliance on Thursday said it is collaborating with locally owned businesses in its communities to encourage support for local entrepreneurs during the holiday shopping season.

The campaign also includes some general suggestions to spread goodwill, including making a donation to a local nonprofit or dropping off a treat to any local medical facility to “thank them for all they do and to acknowledge the extra stress they are all going through,” a news release said.

Several businesses in Grabill, Harlan, Hoagland, Leo-Cedarville, Monroeville, New Haven and Woodburn will distribute free reusable shopping bags to customers starting Saturday and through the end of the year.

NewAllen, founded 30 years ago to create a unified voice for seven communities, was designated as an Indiana Regional Stellar Community in 2018.

Funding for the Be Local Buy Local initiative is from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and is being administered by Allen County, a news release said.

This year, about $3,000 went toward 3,000 bags, Kristi Sturtz, the NewAllen Alliance rural liaison, said through email response. In 2020, the Alliance also received about $1,500 toward signs and window clings from the state.

The Be Local Buy Local announcement comes as the Downtown Improvement District in Fort Wayne has been promoting a similar campaign called the Days of Holly Shopping, focusing on the four Saturdays that began after Black Friday. And Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber alliance, has on its website business listings tied to promoting SHOP SMALLidays.

The east Allen communities are working to “create a welcoming environment for their small businesses to thrive,” Sturtz said in a statement.

“The Be Local-Buy Local initiative is designed to complement this work by marketing these small-town businesses. It is a way to invite the northeast Indiana region into their communities and to promote from within.”

Other ideas from the campaign:

• Buy gift certificates to local businesses and give them to family and friends.

• Adopt an elderly neighbor or a struggling family and give a small gift basket of items from your local businesses.

• Buy gift certificates and send them with a thank you note to medical workers, teachers and other essential workers.

• Write a thank you note to a local business owner just to say thanks for being a part of the community.

• Share positive experiences at local businesses as well as their sales and promotions on social media sites.

• Give servers or store clerks a bigger tip than normal.

• “Pay it forward” one time this holiday season.

• Say one kind thing to a neighbor, friend or a stranger in a local store.

