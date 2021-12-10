Mission nets $20 million in campaign

Officials on Thursday announced the end of The Rescue Mission's largest fundraising project as they accepted a $100,000 check from 1st Source Bank leaders.

More than $20 million total was raised to build The Rescue Mission's new facility at East Washington Boulevard and Lafayette Street.

Fundraising began in 2017, but the global pandemic hindered a full launch of the public phase of the campaign in 2020.

“It's by the grace of God and the generosity of key partners and the community that we were able to complete the campaign and build the new site,” the Rev. Donovan Coley, CEO and Senior Pastor of The Rescue Mission, said in a statement.

“The new facility enables us to serve the community at a higher level and connect more people to life-saving resources,” he added.

The Rescue Mission served more than 4,500 meals during the Thanksgiving holiday and continues to provide more than 200 beds each night to people seeking shelter.

“The need for financial support is greater than ever as record numbers of people are seeking our services,” Coley said. “The building project is complete, but the battle to fight poverty and homelessness has just begun. That is why we are so grateful for community partners like 1st Source Bank.”

The Rescue Mission leadership began discussions about a possible move in 2015 when the riverfront development plan was announced.

“No one told us that we had to move, but we saw the writing on the wall,” said Laurie Brumbaugh, senior vice president of The Rescue Mission Foundation. “We also saw a growing need in the community and an opportunity to serve people facing a homeless crisis with more dignity.”

The Rescue Mission doesn't receive government funding, instead it relies on gifts from individuals, corporations and private foundations to cover its operating costs.

The Lutheran Foundation contributed $1.5 million to the construction project in 2019. The Lutheran Foundation grant and a gift from an individual donor totaling $2.1 million are the largest gifts received by The Rescue Mission to date.

The city of Fort Wayne bought the old Rescue Mission facility at 301 W. Superior St. and tore it down in May in preparation for the next phase of the riverfront development project.

Larry Mayers, 1st Source business banking group head and Fort Wayne region president, said the South Bend-based bank recognizes the positive impact The Rescue Mission has on the community.

“It's truly an honor to partner with The Rescue Mission ensuring homes for the homeless, food for the hungry and hope for the future of our community,” he said. “At 1st Source, we believe that we are a reflection of the communities we serve and being a good community partner is a core value. It is important to us because we live, work, raise our families and worship here, too.”