I&M expects Fort Wayne power outages until late Sunday

Indiana Michigan Power crews battled windy and hazardous conditions to restore power to more than 12,500 customers as of 6 p.m. today, I&M officials said.

They expect to have almost all Indiana customers' power restored by 10 p.m. Sunday and the majority of Michigan customers restored by 10 p.m. Monday.

"I&M’s approximately 200 crews and contractors continue assessing damage and restoring power, and will be joined (Sunday) and Monday by hundreds of additional crews travelling from out of state to help get the lights back on as quickly and safely as possible," a news release said.

The Fort Wayne-based utility provided the following estimates for when power will be restored:

* Avilla area: 10 p.m. today

* Fort Wayne area: 10 p.m. Sunday

* Elkhart area: noon Sunday

* South Bend area: 10 p.m. Sunday

* Muncie area: 10 p.m. Sunday

* Marion area: 10 p.m. Sunday

* Winchester area: 10 p.m. Sunday

* Three Rivers area: 10 p.m. Sunday

* Buchanan area: 3 p.m. Monday

* Benton Harbor area: 3 p.m. Monday

Windy conditions and strong gusts up to 60 miles per hour hampered restoration efforts and created additional outages as crews worked throughout the day, officials said.

As of 5:45 p.m. today, about 4,500 customers were without power, down from a peak of 15,270. The total included about 380 homes in the Fort Wayne area.

I&M cautions residents to avoid downed power lines and report them by calling 800-311-4634 or 911.

Officials promised to provide another update before 10 p.m.