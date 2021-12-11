New boss picked to manage Coliseum

A South Carolina native will succeed Randy Brown, the longtime head of Fort Wayne’s Memorial Coliseum, officials announced Friday.

Melanie Henkes, 37, who has managed venues in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maine, will take over as executive vice president and general manager Jan. 10.

Brown, who served in the post for 33 years, retired in October.

Henkes comes from a general manager position at the multipurpose Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine, home of the Maine Mariners ice hockey team. The Mariners, like the Coliseum’s Komets, play in the East Coast Hockey League.

In a brief interview with The Journal Gazette, Henkes said she’s familiar with managing arena ice. “Lots of ice,” she said, smiling.

Henkes also has experience managing an outdoor soccer and occasional concert venue outside Philadelphia. Before that, she worked in management at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

The biggest initial challenge facing her will be staffing, Henkes said.

“Like a lot of buildings,” the Coliseum will face tough hiring conditions in the near term, she said.

But she thinks chances are very good for maintaining the venue’s financial stability in the face of pandemic-related cancellations.

“I think one (task) is being smart about expenses as things go forward,” Henkes said.

She added she believes bookings will be on the rebound in upcoming months. “I think the touring industry is wanting to get (back) on the road,” she said, if ways are found to do shows safely.

Henkes grew up in Aiken, South Carolina, and went on to graduate from the University of South Carolina in Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality, retail and sports management. In addition to her studies, she was a standout on the softball field.

After graduation, Henkes earned a master’s degree in business administration from The Citadel in Columbia, South Carolina.

Henkes was selected after a nationwide search attracted more than 100 applications. Six candidates were interviewed, officials said, adding the committee unanimously found Henkes “rose to the top.”

She will be responsible for the administration and operation of the venue, which includes the arena, an expo center and a conference center.

“Melanie has an impressive background, and we are excited to have her provide leadership and management,” said Dennis Sutton, Coliseum board president.

Brown said he was pleased with the new hire.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” he said. “She’s wonderful. She’s very well-spoken. We’ve got an amazing person.”

Henkes said she’s often asked how she plans to fill Brown’s shoes. She compares the challenge to being asked to fill basketball great Michael Jordan’s shoes.

Brown “constantly wanted to make himself better, the staff better and the building better,” Henkes added. “That is my new goal.”

rsalter@jg.net