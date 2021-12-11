Sustainability efforts recognized

The Allen County commissioners' meeting Friday was dedicated to honoring county residents and ensuring their safety.

The county's Department of Environmental Management presented five awards to businesses, a nonprofit organization and individuals for their commitment to sustainability.

The commissioners also received six yellow road signs reading “When Flooded Turn Around Don't Drown.” Two signs were provided through an award to the Maumee River Basin Commission and four were a donation to the county from the National Weather Service.

The signs will be installed on both sides of roads in unincorporated areas of Allen County – Parrott Road between Maplecrest and Landin roads near Riverhaven; Irving Road east of Thimlar Road; and Bostic Road northeast of South Anthony Boulevard Extended.

The roads are high-priority areas for flooding, county officials said.

Christopher Morris, a National Weather Service hydrologist from the Northern Indiana office near Syracuse, said the signs are part of a weather service campaign to warn drivers about the dangers of water-covered roads.

“More deaths occur each year due to flooding than any other thunderstorm-related hazard,” he said. “And over half of those are caused by vehicles being driven into the water.”

Similar signs recently were provided through the program for use on Fort Wayne streets.

Tom Fox, director of the Allen County Department of Environmental Management, presented the sustainability awards, which are given annually after receiving nominations from the public. The awards went to:

• Shawn Kelly of Midtowne Realty, who is meticulous about sorting trash for recycling from five apartment buildings with 260 units owned by the company in downtown Fort Wayne.

• From this Day Forward, a Fort Wayne event planning nonprofit that promotes reuse and recycling for weddings and other celebrations.

• Blessing Moon Herbs, a Fort Wayne business that has a strict “no-trash” policy and relies on recycling, reuse and composting.

• Maraiah Russell and Heath Hurst, a Fort Wayne couple who practice recycling, gardening and other actions contributing to sustainability in their daily lives.

• Amy J. Beatty Valuation, an Auburn estate sales and property clean-out business that strives to resell, repurpose and recycle instead of hauling items to a landfill.

In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved:

• Stop signs for five intersections in the Deer Hollow development in Cedar Creek Township.

• A change order and final contract amount of $194,310 for resurfacing Hursh Road from Tonkel to Halter roads. The project came in about $12,000 lower than expected.

• A bid for replacing a small bridge on Prine Road that came in under an engineer's estimate. The winning bid of $179,000 came from Jutte Excavation of Fort Recovery, Ohio. The estimated cost was more than $306,000.

