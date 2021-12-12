A step back for 'calmer science'

The usually frenetic atmosphere at Fort Wayne's Science Central was tempered somewhat Saturday for a Special Abilities Day geared toward visitors with intellectual or physical disabilities.

The special day was one of several that Science Central hosts throughout the year, said Megan Price, the facility's school and public programs manager. This Special Abilities Day focused on engineering, she said.

The children's science museum was still open to the public Saturday, but with a quieter and more calm atmosphere.

Saturday's activities included building a balancing robot, a glider or a bee hummer – sound maker. The bee hummer, Price said, was a little more difficult than the other projects but was a good way to encourage problem-solving.

“I hope that they learn to ask questions so that they become more comfortable with questions and also just failing,” she said. “I think failing is a really important thing. It's something that I know I struggled with as a child, as have a lot of my peers and a lot of people.”

Special Abilities Days are about accessibility and inclusion, Price said, adding that it's good to change things up from the noise and activity that usually fill Science Central to something calmer. Science Central has held Special Abilities Days for seven years, she said.

To that end, Price said some of the changes implemented for Special Ability Days include forgoing the typical loudspeaker announcements for digital signs to announce the start of new demonstrations. The signs also warn visitors about loud noises or smells that they may encounter.

In addition, the facility opens its calming area, where visitors can go if they or their children get overwhelmed. The calming area is always available upon request but is more readily accessible during Special Ability Days.

“It's good for us to step back and readjust and just have calmer science,” Price said, chuckling.

It's great, caregiver Izzy Horst said, that Science Central is able to provide a place where it's more calm, with staff who understand that the kids have special abilities. Saturday was Horst's first time coming to Science Central. She came with her client's children Royce and Evan.

“It's awesome, I think it's good for the kids in Fort Wayne and it's not very expensive. It's a nice place for them to kind of run around and take some (stress) off the parents as well,” she said.

Ohio resident Joe Fox and his friend Kira Fisher brought Fox's nephews to Science Central on Saturday. It was their first time visiting as well. Fisher and Fox are both engineers, Fox said, and the pair decided they wanted to expose the kids to something science-related as an activity.

“I always like the idea of encouraging kids to get into science,” Fox said, adding that he appreciates efforts to include children with special needs.