Boat sinks, hunter gets hypothermia

A hunter was hospitalized Saturday after his boat sank on Webster Lake in Kosciusko County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

About 11:15 a.m., a residential alarm company alerted the Kosciusko County Dispatch Center about an unauthorized residential entry to a home on Webster Lake.

When officers arrived, they found Trenton Stackhouse, 27, unresponsive with severe hypothermia. Darick Stiles, 27, broke into the home to get help for his friend.

Stackhouse, from Milford, and Stiles, from Warsaw, set out to hunt waterfowl on Webster Lake on Saturday morning despite frigid temperatures and wind gusts forecast to reach up to 50 miles per hour, officials said.

After getting underway, the men quickly realized the conditions were too difficult to overcome. They tried to gather their decoys and return to the boat ramp when large waves overtook their boat and it began to sink, the news release said.

“Moments before their boat became fully submerged, Stackhouse and Stiles unsuccessfully attempted to don their life jackets and were forced to grab several waterfowl decoys and a floating gun case for buoyancy to swim the several hundred yards to shore,” the release said.

After officers arrived, Stackhouse was transported to Kosciusko Community Hospital with severe hypothermia. The incident remains under investigation.

Indiana conservation officers offer a reminder that state law requires life jackets to be readily accessible and in good condition for all boat occupants while underway. Hunters using watercraft should also plan for severe environmental conditions associated with strong winds and storms.

Responding agencies were North Webster Police Department, North Webster Fire Department, North Webster EMS and Indiana conservation officers.