Sunday, December 12, 2021 1:00 am

Grants

Journal Gazette

The Don Wood Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to advancing manufacturing, entrepreneurship and related education in the region, has awarded $3.9 million in grants to support manufacturing in the area. The recipients:

• Impact Institute, $1,500,000

• Area 18 Career Center, $1,012,812

• Community Learning Center, $472,094

• Questa Foundation for Education, $330,000

• Northeast Indiana Works, $230,000

• Steuben County Economic Development Corp., $130,000 

• Eleven Fifty Academy, $100,000

• Kellogg Community College Foundation, $88,000

• Northeast Indiana Innovation Center, $25,000

