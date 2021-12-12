The Don Wood Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to advancing manufacturing, entrepreneurship and related education in the region, has awarded $3.9 million in grants to support manufacturing in the area. The recipients:

• Impact Institute, $1,500,000

• Area 18 Career Center, $1,012,812

• Community Learning Center, $472,094

• Questa Foundation for Education, $330,000

• Northeast Indiana Works, $230,000

• Steuben County Economic Development Corp., $130,000

• Eleven Fifty Academy, $100,000

• Kellogg Community College Foundation, $88,000

• Northeast Indiana Innovation Center, $25,000