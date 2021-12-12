Holcomb denies he's out of step with party

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb has clashed repeatedly with his Republican colleagues in the House and Senate – on issues including pregnancy protections, emergency powers, mask mandates and hate crimes.

The latest is employer vaccine mandates.

Holcomb believes the decision should be up to employers. But a bill filed in the House would virtually gut employers' ability to require a vaccine.

So, is Holcomb out of step with Hoosier Republicans?

“No, I think the evidence is clear on that. Recent and past evidence. And if I was, I wouldn't know any other way to conduct myself,” he said.

It was just one question The Journal Gazette asked Holcomb in an end-of-year interview that also covered tax cuts and critical race theory.

“I'm going to be informed by facts,” he said. “I'm going to be surrounded in expertise in different areas, whether it be medical or building roads, ... and will make decisions that allow me to fall asleep quickly every night.”

Holcomb pointed to a blockbuster budget he worked on with Republicans last year along with economic and workforce policies and a new round of grants provided by federal grants to build community as proof of cooperation.

COVID-19 is probably where the most dissension surfaced. From early lockdowns and mask mandates, the most conservative wing of the Indiana Republican Party seems like it will never forgive Holcomb.

Legislators passed a law allowing themselves to come back into session should a prolonged public health emergency occur again – rather than having the governor call them back in. That constitutional dispute is awaiting a decision by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Holcomb said the state now can move forward safely with access to vaccines. And legislators are set to end the emergency when they return in January. But that doesn't mean COVID-19 is over.

More than 17,300 Hoosiers have died. Cases are skyrocketing. Indiana is one of six states jointly responsible for 50% of the nation's hospitalizations.

Holcomb hasn't lost a family member or best friend to the virus. But he did lose a mentor.

A teacher “who I thought very fondly of,” the governor said. “He was a tough guy who you would have thought was indestructible, like especially growing up when you think your teachers are old. Turns out they're not as old as you thought they were. And turns out they have much more of a sense of humor than you thought they ever did. And they knew what we were up too much more than we thought they did.”

The teacher and his wife were close to Holcomb's parents.

“He had a real influence on every one of my close buddies, had high expectations of us. Was very blunt about telling us if we were lazy or not. Came to my wedding,” Holcomb said. He has a picture of the teacher from that day that he will always treasure.

Now, Holcomb is looking forward to launching his 2022 legislative agenda. But it will depend, in part, on what a revenue forecast says Thursday.

The first five months of the fiscal year has the state running $644 million over projections – that means the state took in more tax revenue than a bipartisan panel of experts had predicted.

Indiana also hit the automatic taxpayer refund trigger for only the second time in history after reporting a $4 billion surplus in July. That brings up the question of whether the state needs to cut taxes.

House Republicans think so, while Senate Republicans take a more cautious approach. They want to let the economy even out after billions in federal aid was pumped into it. They prefer to approach this issue with the next budget year in 2023.

Holcomb is wary but open.

“I love being in a position to talk about these things,” he said. “It does prompt you to say 'Do we need to be taking that or do we need to devote that to other priorities?'”

Holcomb said his agenda will largely be focused on tweaks to economic development, community development and workforce development – building up to his last budget session before term limits will force him out of office.

That is when he will push big decisions on health care. A commission he created is meeting and accumulating data to see what can be done to overhaul Indiana's public health system.

“What I don't want to do is prematurely make a decision that will adversely impact our ability to address other needs, be it energy costs, health care costs,” Holcomb said.

Plenty of non-fiscal decisions must be made in the session, too. GOP legislators seem to want more control in school board elections, where many public fights have played out in the last year – including masks, critical race theory and book banning.

Fort Wayne Rep. Bob Morris is among lawmakers set on introducing a bill that would make school board races partisan. Currently, they are nonpartisan – candidates don't identify as Republican, Democrat or other party on the ballot. Indiana is one of 43 states that uses nonpartisan elections for school boards.

Holcomb said he would like to see a draft of any bill – noting there is a difference between “compelling and allowing.” He said lawmakers should consider where the policy would stop – would all judicial races then also become partisan?

Then there is critical race theory.

At least 16 states are considering or have signed into law bills that would limit the teaching of certain ideas linked to “critical race theory,” or CRT, which seeks to reframe the narrative of American history. Proponents argue that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race and that the country was founded on the theft of land and labor.

Indiana GOP lawmakers are also looking at curriculum proposals.

But Holcomb says CRT isn't an issue in Indiana.

“Not that I've seen. It's not part of our standards,” he said. “If there is a rogue teacher teaching something that's not in our standards, it should be addressed locally.”

