I&M expects restoration of power today

Indiana Michigan Power crews battled windy and hazardous conditions to restore power to more than 12,500 customers as of 6 p.m. Saturday, I&M officials said.

They expect to have almost all Indiana customers' power restored by 10 p.m. today and the majority of Michigan customers restored by 10 p.m. Monday.

“I&M's approximately 200 crews and contractors continue assessing damage and restoring power, and will be joined (Sunday) and Monday by hundreds of additional crews traveling from out of state to help get the lights back on as quickly and safely as possible,” a news release said.

The Fort Wayne-based utility estimated power will be restored to all Fort Wayne-area homes by 10 p.m. today.

Windy conditions and strong gusts up to 60 miles per hour hampered restoration efforts and created additional outages as crews worked throughout the day, officials said.

As of 5:45 p.m. Saturday, about 4,500 customers were without power, down from a peak of 15,270. The total included about 380 homes in the Fort Wayne area.