Masks cannot hide joy at party

The best party of Fort Wayne's weekend kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday and included a visit from Santa Claus.

Hundreds of kids packed Clyde Theatre for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne's annual Christmas party hosted by Chuck and Lisa Surack, Tom and Patty Kelley and Mimi and Carol Rolland. It was the celebration's first year back after COVID-19 concerns caused organizers to cancel the 2020 party.

“It's really the highlight of our year,” Boys and Girls Clubs CEO Joe Jordan said. “I'm really appreciative of the generosity and thinking about the kids during this special season.”

The children in attendance Saturday danced to their favorite songs, decorated cookies, received a special gift and visited with Santa. Many of the Boys and Girls Clubs kids don't otherwise have the chance to celebrate Christmas with a massive party, Jordan said.

“To be able to bring them to the beautiful Clyde Theatre and say, 'Hey we appreciate and we love and care about you,' and give them a gift from the family is amazing and we're very appreciative of it,” he said.

Ten-year-old Boys and Girls Clubs member Aliyahir Guzman said he had a blast at Saturday's party.

“I like the music and how we get to dance,” he said, adding that he hopes he gets a new video game for Christmas this year.

Aliyahir said he's been coming to the Boys and Girls Club for about three years.

Standing at the edge of the dance floor, Chuck Surack smiled at the swirling mass of children, laughing and dancing and running around the venue.

“It's 10:15 a.m. and look at the kids having fun and dancing,” he said. “I hope this brings a little joy to their life. Sometimes these are kids who don't have the best circumstances, but they didn't get to choose the families they were born into, so we're just happy we can give back and support and let them have a great day.”

Patty Kelley said she and her husband have been putting on a yearly Christmas party for Boys and Girls Clubs members for a long time. The only major difference between Saturday's party and previous celebrations was this year the kids were required to wear masks, she said.

“We love the Boys and Girls Clubs,” she said. “And this is a great opportunity to let these kids have a great time, meet Santa, get a gift and just enjoy the holidays.”