Warsaw moves to add housing

The acquisition of a former grocery site in downtown Warsaw could be a small but important push to expand housing in Kosciusko County, which one study said needs an additional 2,000 units within the next two years.

Alan Tio, CEO of the Kosciusko Economic Development Corp., said the total cost to acquire parcels that include the old Owen's grocery site was about $1 million.

The city spearheaded the effort, supported by the KEDCO Housing Initiative, a news release said.

The acquisition involves most of the city block, Tio said, because the city of Warsaw acquired a parcel adjoining the site at 302 W. Market St., last used by Owen's in March 2019. Kroger bought Owen's and rebranded with a remodeled grocery store on East Center Street in Warsaw.

KEDCO does not have a final number on housing units that could be developed at the site, but Tio said through email last week that a recent study forecasts a market for about 40 new rental units per year in downtown Warsaw.

The site with the acquired property is bordered by Washington, Market, Columbia and Center streets, Tio said.

“Our team is working with local partners to encourage the development of additional workforce housing in proximity to leading employers,” Tio said in a statement.

“We are excited to support the city's vision for reuse of this site as a catalytic project that will lead to additional opportunities throughout the county.”

KEDCO is finalizing an agreement with a regional development team for a mixed-use project at the former Owen's site.

The organization will work through the winter with the development team, the city of Warsaw and other local partners to finalize plans, the news release said.

KEDCO launched its housing initiative in response to a study of housing market potential commissioned by the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County and city of Warsaw governments.

It forecasts the potential market for an additional 2,000 new residential units in the county.

“The housing market study showed us the market potential exists to double the production of market-rate housing in our community,” Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer said in a statement.

“We know from leading employers like Zimmer Biomet that access to housing is a workforce recruitment and retention issue, as well.”

In 2019, a proposal from Zimmer Biomet was selected by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authorityto establish a $2 million workforce housing revolving loan fund.

That fund has expanded with $2 million from Kosciusko County Community Foundation's “Working Together” initiative, which was made possible through a GIFT VII grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. in 2020, the release said.

“We know that Kosciusko County has a vibrant future and that we will be able to address current challenges around child care, housing and workforce with local solutions,” said Stephanie Overbey, the community foundation's CEO.

“We look forward to seeing more projects like this one come together to support workforce housing development.”

