Children's Zoo opens barn for Christmas fun

Brad and Kelly Hoover and their 19-month-old daughter Hadley were making the holiday rounds Sunday.

And who could blame them? After all, Hadley's first Christmas last year was not an opportune time.

“It's her first time meeting Santa,” Kelly Hoover said. “We didn't go last year because of COVID.”

But the Fort Wayne family spent part of the day at an event they couldn't have attended last year – the Holiday Market at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

This year is the first time the zoo has opened one of its exhibits – the family farm – and the animal-themed gift shop for some family-friendly holiday entertainment, said Hannah Gerardot, the zoo's guest experience, event and sales manager.

Typically, the zoo settles down for a long winter's nap at the end of October, she said. Staging the market was a way to extend visitation.

On the agenda were the chance to write and mail a letter to Santa, decorate Christmas cookies, sit on Santa's lap for pictures and listen to holiday stories.

Families also could visit the farm's barn to view animals including sheep, goats, pigs and giant Flemish rabbits.

“I get excited to see all the kids,” said Sean McLaughin, the zoo's farm supervisor. “I really enjoy the fact that we created this opportunity to extend our program into the winter.”

Sunday didn't feel like winter at all. The sun was shining and the temperature had risen to 40 degrees by noon – a break from the torrential rains and high winds that occurred Friday and Saturday.

Aaron Hagan, holding son Hendrix, 3, said he and his wife, Lauren, are zoo members who enjoy visiting as a family – including son, Harrison, 6, and daughter, Olivia Perry, 10.

“We wanted to see the animals – and see Santa – after being locked in the house all day yesterday,” Aaron Hagan said.

The zoo plans to have the market open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Thursday to Dec. 23. There's no admission charge, but there are fees for pictures with Santa and cookie decorating.

The Hoovers said they were going to make another stop Sunday on their path to Christmas.

“We're going to the botanical gardens next,” Kelly Hoover said.

