Crooked Lake residential project prompts lawsuit

A woman part of a group of residents opposing a residential project on Crooked Lake has filed suit in Steuben County Circuit Court seeking to have a judge review and overturn last month's Board of Zoning Appeals decision to allow the development.

Called condominiums by opponents and attached single-family homes by the developer, the project would bring 10 three-bedroom units in a single 12,800-square-foot building to lakeside property now occupied by a marina.

Besides the board, the suit, filed last week, lists as defendants the developer, Crown Point Holdings LLC of Fort Wayne, and landowners Patrick and Helen Casey, who operated the marina for many years.

The suit alleges the developer did not satisfy conditions for a special exception needed to build a multifamily residential project at the location. The board ignored testimony showing detriments to the neighborhood and public safety, the suit says.

The specific detriments included that the project was proposed to have 7.4 dwellings per acre, more than the two allowed when septic systems or wells are used.

The developer also allegedly violated setback rules and failed to show adequate fire protection, given the project's location on a narrow, private road that dead-ends without a cul-de-sac.

In addition, the plaintiffs, including Margaret "Margy" Rockwood of Dublin, Ohio, contend the development does not fit the existing character of the neighborhood and blocks lake views, contrary to the county's comprehensive plan.

Rockwood has a lake home 13 feet from where the condominiums are proposed to be built and contends her property will be devalued by the project.

The decision to allow it is "arbitrary and capricious," not in accordance with the law and "unsupported by substantial evidence," the suit, filed by Jason M. Kuchmay of Fort Wayne, claims.

Crown Point Holdings' principals include Randy Strebig of Strebig Construction, Fort Wayne, Angola Realtor Mark Pontecorvo and Chuck Walker, an Angola businessman. The company has not yet filed an answer to the suit.

