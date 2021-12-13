I&M restores power to area

More than 400 Indiana Michigan Power crews, contractors and workers from other power companies continued working Sunday to restore electricity to areas hit hard by Saturday's high winds.

The utility reported that less than 700 customers were without power at 4 p.m. Sunday. The utility reported all customers in the Fort Wayne area had their electricity restored by then.

Sustained high winds and strong gusts in excess of 60 mph caused significant damage to I&M poles and equipment, the utility said in a news release.

Damage included 63 broken poles, nine damaged transformers and 147 spans of downed wires.

Areas still reporting outages Sunday afternoon were in the South Bend and southern Michigan areas, I&M said. The utility projected all customers would have power restored by 10 p.m. today.

The utility urged people to avoid downed power lines and report them to I&M by calling 800-311-4634 or 911.

Outages also can be reported by using the utility's app at IndianaMichiganPower.com/App.

