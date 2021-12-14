Air Force Thunderbirds taking flight at Air Show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show in June, a news release announced Monday.

The show will be June 4-5 at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base. More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the event, according to the news release.

General admission to the event is free, but a limited number of premium seats are available for purchase at FWAirShow.com.

More than a dozen performers are scheduled to appear including the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos, Blacksnakes Combo Search & Rescue Demo and the P-51 Mustang Tuskegee Airmen.

The show will also have some experiences available for spectators, including a CAF Rise Above exhibit with P-51 Tuskegee Airman, a Mobile Mountain Kids Zone, and a Top Gun Maverick Experience photo opportunity.

Go to FWAirShow.com for more information.

dfilchak@jg.net