Fort Wayne/Allen County

Township giving out ham, turkey

Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox and his staff will host the second annual Drive-Up Holiday Ham & Turkey Giveaway at noon Thursday at the township office, 320 E. Superior St.

One free ham or turkey will be available for each recipient while supplies last. To assure safe social distancing, Wayne Township office staff members will place items in vehicles. Walk-ups are welcome.

The Ham & Turkey Giveaway is funded by donations from community businesses and individuals.

Police, fire, EMS in blood donor battle

The 27th annual Battle of the Badges returns to Fort Wayne this week and the community is invited to donate blood with local police, fire and EMS workers from Wednesday through Monday.

This year's goal is to save more than 700 lives through donations. Donors can schedule their appointments by going to RedCrossBlood.org and using sponsor code “fwbattle,” call 800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Donors can vote for either police/highway patrol or firefighters/EMS to win the competition. Participants will also receive an American Red Cross T-shirt and a Pizza Hut coupon while supplies last.

The campaign will kick off at 5 p.m. Wednesday with representatives from local police and fire organizations giving blood at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center.

Honor Flight chief stepping down

Dennis Covert announced he is stepping down as president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana effective Jan. 19.

Covert has been with the organization since 2010 and has served as president 51/2 years. “I loved my time as president and I look forward to serving as a member of the Board of Directors and continuing our mission of transporting veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials that were built in their honor,” he said.

Cathy Berkshire was elected as incoming president during a November board meeting. Berkshire has been involved with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana since 2009.

– Journal Gazette