Schoolhouse Lofts OK'd by planners

Schoolhouse Lofts overcame an obstacle Monday when the Fort Wayne Plan Commission approved the development's plan and rezoning request.

The requests for a three-building office park at 8010 Illinois Road saw opposition from neighbors last week. Dennis Emley, the owner, plans to have two buildings built on the property that resemble the already-existing schoolhouse. The development is on less than an acre of land between two neighborhoods – the Falls at Beaver Creek and Abbey Place

Rachel Tobin-Smith, a plan commission member, shared her disapproval after she read that the commission's site committee supports it moving forward.

“I understand that this particular piece of property meets the standards,” Tobin-Smith said, “but when you go out there, and you see the schoolhouse. ... This schoolhouse is very big, and there really is not much property left to build on.”

The required setback from the property line is 25 feet, said Michelle Wood, senior planner with the Department of Planning Services. The closest building to the property line meets the requirement, but landscape buffering and parking places can be placed in the setback and could reduce the space by about 12 feet.

The proposed development would have 18 parking spaces, as well as some open space. Tobin-Smith has driven past the property many times, but she didn't realize how big the schoolhouse was until she visited the property.

“This is a really tight, small, little parcel – given the size of the building,” she said.

The two-story, 2,400-square-foot buildings will be designed to have a maximum of two tenants with one on each floor. The spaces will be designed for people to live and work in them, if they choose.

Judi Wire, a commission member, suggested the owner could increase the buffering or he could ask neighboring property owners about using a fence or landscaping to add separation.

Jack Daniel, architect of Schoolhouse Lofts, said the owner is flexible on buffering.

Connie Haas Zuber, the board's president, said the owner has been asked to bring the secondary development plan to the commission before moving forward.

Emley submitted a written commitment to restrict various commercial uses of the property, including assisted living facilities, banks, campus housing, credit unions, bed and breakfasts, child care homes, correctional services facilities, hospitals, homeless shelters, public transportation facilities and zoos.

Conditions of the approval also include architectural compatibility with the schoolhouse and an enhanced landscaping plan.

Tobin-Smith was the only commission member at the meeting to vote against the plan and rezoning requests.

Members Tom Freistroffer, Justin Shurley and Patrick Zaharako were absent.

In other business, the commission unanimously approved plans for Ardmore Plaza, an industrial development, and a 10-townhome development on Getz Road.

The requests will be introduced at a future Fort Wayne City Council meeting.

The next Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing is set for Jan. 10.

