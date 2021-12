NOTESTINE ROAD

Closed between Barnett and Roth roads 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

LOWER HUNTINGTON ROAD

Closed between Kilbourne Drive and Ardmore Avenue through today.

WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

Eastbound lanes closed between Kroemer and O'Day roads through Tuesday.

THOMPSON ROAD

Closed between Marion Center and Emanuel roads through Friday.