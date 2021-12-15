COVID cases put strain on hospitals

Parkview Health facilities were caring for 250 of the region's 342 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Monday, the health network reported Tuesday. And that number, one Parkview official said, is straining hospitals and their staffs.

Dr. Jeffrey Boord, Parkview's chief quality and safety officer, said northeast Indiana is experiencing “near-record-high” COVID-19 hospitalizations as rising numbers of new infections sweep across the region.

“The record high last December in District 3 was a little over 400,” Boord said, referring to the Indiana Department of Health's region that includes northeast Indiana. “We're right now at about 350. A 15% rise, and we could exceed that record.”

Last week, northeast Indiana had all its counties in red except one, Adams County, on the state health department's color-coded map tracking the spread of COVID-19. Red is the most serious category, indicating widespread presence of the virus.

The Parkview system has coped by adding beds and staff and using its community hospitals to respond to surges, Boord said.

He said the hospitals' staffs have expanded their skills, including the ability to administer monoclonal antibody infusion treatments, and the health system also has engaged 600 outside nurses and other specialists to care for patients.

“With the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, we are continually adding beds and staff to care for more patients than we've ever seen in our hospitals before,” Boord said.

Those patients include those needing care for other conditions, including heart attacks and strokes, but the hospital admission numbers are being driven by COVID-19, officials said.

Lutheran Hospital is also experiencing an increasing number of COVID-19 patients that “continues to strain local health-care resources” throughout the Lutheran Health Network, officials said in a statement.

The network is managing capacity at its hospitals so care can be provided for anyone needing it, the statement said, while not providing specifics.

Parkview officials said their additional beds include 125 to expand COVID-19 capacity at Parkview Hospital Randallia and Parkview Regional Medical Center, plus 96 beds at the medical center's South Tower and 20 more general beds at Randallia through renovation in June.

An additional 24 South Tower beds and 20 Randallia beds will open when construction is complete in early 2022. Crews also are working to add beds to accommodate 46 additional patients at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.

Boord said the hospitals are seeing more younger people among COVID-19 patients, partly because those ages 18 to 49 are more likely to be unvaccinated. About four in five hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, he said.

The percentage of the unvaccinated is lower than previously, when it stood above 90%. Parkview's hospitals are now seeing more “breakthrough cases” in older people who may have been fully vaccinated but did not get a booster shot, Boord said.

Despite higher numbers, area hospitals don't want people to defer needed care, Boord said, adding, “It's critical that we slow the spread of COVID-19 to reduce the impact this surge is having on area resources, especially our valued co-workers.”

Being fully vaccinated, including getting a booster shot, is the most effective way to slow COVID-19 spread and reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death, Boord said..

Boosters are available to anyone 16 and older.

Allen County on Tuesday reported 201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to bring the total to 70,692. The new cases are somewhat fewer than recent days when new cases exceeded 300 or 400.

Eighteen county deaths were reported, raising the total to 906. Deaths are often retained over a number of days and released as an aggregate number.

Indiana reported 4,057 new cases and 90 new deaths Tuesday to bring the totals to 1,166,283 and deaths to 17,562 confirmed deaths plus 614 deaths based on symptoms but without a positive test.

The state's color-coded map will be updated today.

