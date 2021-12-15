Electric Works to use taxable bonds

Up to $31.5 million in taxable economic development revenue bonds can now be used while developing Electric Works.

The request to start the process was approved by the Fort Wayne City Council with a 6-3 vote Tuesday with opposition from Councilmen Russ Jehl, R-2nd; Paul Ensley, R-1st; and Jason Arp, R-4th.

Carmen Young, economic development specialist, explained the taxable economic development revenue bonds as an alternative financing tool when compared to a conventional bank loan.

Jon Baumberger of Faegre Drinker said RTM Ventures, the developer, can now find a financing resource to purchase the bonds from the city. Unlike with tax abatements, RTM Ventures will pay taxes, but the increment generated by the taxes will be collected to pay the bonds.

“The only liability is the payment of the tax increment,” Baumberger said. “The tax increment that is collected by the redevelopment commission is promised to the purchaser of the bond.”

Jehl pointed out the tax increment will be a significant amount.

When Arp asked about a repayment schedule, Baumberger said the schedule will be sorted once RTM Ventures secures a financing resource to buy the bonds. The City Council will have final approval of the bond agreement once terms and conditions are drafted.

The second phase of Electric Works will include a 311,000-square-foot parking garage with 1,140 parking spaces, a 308,000-square-foot apartment building with about 297 units and about 31,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

Arp said the developer formally said it would not ask the city for additional funding for a parking garage on the West Campus. Peter Mallers, RTM Ventures' attorney, said the parking garage will not actually be on the West Campus, even though 500 of its parking spots are dedicated to it.

The council also voted 6-3 on another request related to Electric Works – to expand the economic development area at Broadway and Taylor Street from 25 years to 35 years.

Joe Giant, city redevelopment manager, said extending the tax abatement will allow for phase 2 to be financed entirely by project-generated revenue.

“The bonds will be paid back using taxes that would not exist but for the project,” Giant said. “Compare that to phase 1 of the project that used a lot of sources, many of which didn't have anything to do with the project.”

The taxes in the district are only captured from Electric Works and commercial properties at Broadway and Taylor. However, 30% of the funds, or about $600,000 a year, can only be used in the surrounding areas. The district includes parts of West Central, Hoagland Masterson, Poplar, Michigan Avenue and Westfield neighborhoods, which Giant said is about 800 homes with 2,000 residents.

Jehl said he didn't support the request because of how long it will take for residents in those areas to see improvements. He added that his 9-year-old daughter will be 44 when the abatement ends.

In other business:

• Jehl used his closing comments to update the public on the investigation City Council opened on Red River Waste Solutions, the city's trash hauler, in November. Red River has filed reorganizational bankruptcy.

Because of several developments, Jehl said the council is following the city's lead rather than doing its own investigation.

• A repeal of a 2017 ordinance that places restrictions on sexually oriented businesses, such as strip clubs, was on the agenda to be voted on formally after failing in the Council's committee session Dec. 7. Arp asked that it be held until the next meeting because of discrepancies in testimonies.

The request passed with a 5-4 vote with Councilmen Geoff Paddock, D-5th; Tom Freistroffer, R-at large; Tom Didier, R-3rd; and Jehl in opposition. Final action will be taken on the repeal at the council's Dec. 21 meeting.

