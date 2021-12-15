Nonviolence center receives $50,000

The Barnes & Thornburg Racial and Social Justice Foundation, launched in 2020, has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Center for Nonviolence, which provides education, support, and advocacy to end domestic and other forms of violence.

The grant is one of six being awarded this year by the foundation, which is funded by Barnes & Thornburg lawyers and staff, who together raised $300,000 this year, according to a news release.

The Center for Nonviolence has been helping men, women, and children in Allen, Wells, Noble, and surrounding counties heal and act in their own best interest for 40 years.