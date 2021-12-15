Redevelopment meeting will focus on financing method

A way of financing development new to the Allen County Redevelopment Commission has prompted the board to schedule a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the proposal further.

Chicago-based Echo Synergy LLC is set to develop 8.4-acres at East Dupont and Diebold roads just south of the dual-branded Hilton Hotel. The plan, which did not require rezoning, was approved by the Allen County Plan Commission last month.

Now, Echo Synergy is asking to repay up-front money from the redevelopment commission for infrastructure improvements over 10 years from the increased amount of tax money generated by the developed property's increase in value.

The developer has proposed up to eight commercial lots on the land, but the only confirmed user is a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers restaurant, the plan commission was told.

The developer also has asked the redevelopment commission to pay a higher percentage of up-front expenses than expected. That is not usually what the commission does.

The infrastructure costs for the property will likely amount to millions because of the need for access roads and solutions for drainage issues.

Those costs are estimated at $3.5 million, not including a retention pond. The land was purchased for about $400,000 an acre, according to documents submitted with the request.

The meeting at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, a follow to this week's meeting on Tuesday, will take place in Room 150 of Citizens Square.

