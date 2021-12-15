Region receives $50 million grant

INDIANAPOLIS – Northeast Indiana was one of five regions awarded a full $50 million grant Tuesday by the state's economic development agency as part of the $500 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative.

The hard part is up next – deciding where to put that money among 130 proposed projects.

“Today, tomorrow and every day hereafter for the next few years each region will be working with the (Indiana Economic Development Corp.) on those individual projects,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “So, while every region is a winner now the work really begins.”

Holcomb said it was important to note that no region was left behind – all 17 regional submissions received some money. The lowest award was $5 million.

“A rising tide lifts all boats, and this truly is that,” Holcomb said. “We have never seen a program of this size, scale, scope.”

Seventeen regions representing all of Indiana's 92 counties sought funding for $1 billion – twice the budget of the program – for initiatives to support economic development, quality of life and related projects. Overall, the 800 projects submitted statewide covered housing, trails, child care, infrastructure, broadband and more.

All the regions will receive at least $5 million as part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative – or READI. The five receiving the top grants are South Bend, northeast, northwest, southwest and southern Indiana.

Northeast Indiana submitted a 308-page proposal covering 130 projects in 11 counties. In all, the request was for $240 million in READI funding focusing on three key strategies – workforce growth, entrepreneurship and innovation, and downtown vibrancy.

At least 80% of a projects' funding must come from local or private sector sources with only 20% from the state.

Overall, northeast Indiana's Growing With Vision plan totals more than $2 billion in investment.

A new college dormitory, an airport terminal expansion, a full-service grocery, more riverfront development and hundreds of apartments were among the projects included in northeast Indiana's bid submission.

The grant application was made on behalf of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

“We're incredibly pleased. I think it's going to be transformational, again, for northeast Indiana. We can't wait to get started,” said Mike Galbraith, who supports the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority as a consultant.

The region won $42 million as part of the Regional Cities program in 2015. Galbraith said the projects will now be rescored looking at return on investment and 10 different criteria “to make sure we are choosing the most transformational projects.”

Mark Wasky, senior vice president of community affairs at the IEDC, said what stood out for northeast Indiana was its comprehensive approach.

“Some regions focused on a subset of opportunity or challenges, but northeast Indiana really looked at overall quality of place and quality of life in the region,” he said. “They tied distinct projects to clearly articulated strategies and goals.”

The money comes from the most recent federal stimulus package, and requires a state or any recipient to allocate and obligate funding for specific projects by the end of 2024.

No one who spoke at Tuesday's events gave credit to the federal government for the money.

“The American Rescue Plan and Indiana's READI program is a prime example of what happens when bipartisan ideas create a better future for all Hoosiers. Thanks to the Rescue Plan, READI's $500 million will bring transformational change for communities in all areas of the state – despite all Indiana Republicans voting 'NO' and describing the program as 'socialism,' ” said Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

“The Indiana Economic Development Corporation calls READI an 'anchor' for the state's economic future, and Democrats – not Republicans – delivered these investments when it mattered most.”

When asked, Holcomb said Democrats “can take any credit they want.”

