Shindigz announces temporary closure

Shindigz has "temporarily suspended operations," according to a statement posted online today.

The message from the online party supplies retailer was addressed to "valued customers."

Owners Shep and Wendy Moyle cited the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the party industry and "an unforeseen financing issue" with their bank as the reasons in a message to customers.

Anyone who has placed an order but hasn't received a tracking number by Friday should contact their credit card company for a refund, the message advises. Online chats and emails are not being monitored, it continued.

"We sincerely apologize for this situation and hope to return to operations in the future," the message concluded.

Shindigz moved its headquarters operation from South Whitley to downtown Fort Wayne in May 2019. At that time, it employed about 300 people, including more than 50 at at the southeast corner of Wayne and Harrison streets and about 250 at the warehouse and fulfillment center in South Whitley.

It's unclear how many workers the company employed as of today. City officials had not yet been notified on the closure, city spokesman John Perlich said late in the afternoon.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date whenever possible. No WARN filing has been posted on the Indiana Department of Workforce Development's website.

sslater@jg.net